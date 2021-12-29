Vivo V23 series full specifications, estimate pricing surfaced online - here’s what we know

Audio player loading…

Recent events have already confirmed that Vivo V23 series is going to reach the Indian shores on January 5. In a series of tweets, Vivo announced that the pro variant of the series would feature a colour-changing rear panel and 50MP dual selfie camera. Now, the key specifications of both Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro have surfaced online.

In a recent report published by 91mobiles, citing popular tipster Yogesh Brar, reveals everthing that the Vivo V23 series is going to offer in terms of specifications and features.

Moreover, an estimate of the pricing has also been dropped alongside other details. To recall, the Vivo V23 series was first teased in the television ad while the airing of Pro Kabaddi League on the Start Sports satellite channel, just after getting listed on on BIS certification website.

𝗩𝗶𝘃𝗼 𝗩𝟮𝟯 𝟱𝗚 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘀•6.44" FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED•Dimensity 920 5G SoC•Rear Cam: 64MP + 8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Super Macro•Front Cam: 50MP + 8MP (105º Super Wide Angle)(Dual tone flash)•8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage (UFS 2.2)•4,200mAh (44W charging)December 28, 2021 See more

Vivo V23 series rumored pricing details

Leaks suggest that the Vivo V23 5G may get multiple RAM and storage variants, with upto 12GB of RAM, along with storage options including 128GB and 256GB onboard storage. The device will be shipped in two different colors - Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold. As for the pricing, Vivo V23 will be priced somewhere between Rs 26,000 to Rs 29,000.

The high-end variant of the series, Vivo V23 Pro 5G, will get a similar RAM and storage capacity as the vanilla variant. The color options for Vivo V23 Pro are also similar, including Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black. Talking about the pricing, it might cost you around Rs 37,000 to Rs 40,000.

However, would suggest to take the pricing bit with a pinch of salt and lets wait for the official announcment from the company.

𝗩𝗶𝘃𝗼 𝗩𝟮𝟯 𝗣𝗿𝗼 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘀•6.56" FHD+ 3D Curved 90Hz AMOLED•Dimensity 1200 SoC•Rear Cam: 108MP + 8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Super Macro•Front Cam: 50MP + 8MP (105 Super Wide Angle)•8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB Storage•4,300mAh (44W charging)•FunTouch OS 12 (Android 12)December 28, 2021 See more

Vivo V23 series rumored specifications

Starting with the vanilla variant, Vivo V23 5G may pack a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device could house a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor coupled with 8GB or 12GB RAM. It can get 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. The smartphone might operate on the FunTouch OS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system.

For photography, Vivo V23 could sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide angle snapper, and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, the device will house a dual front camera with a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP secondary shooter. The smartphone may draw power from a 4300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The high-end variant of the series, Vivo V23 Pro, could get a 6.65-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device might pack MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset coupled with 8GB or 12GB RAM.

In terms of optics, the smartphone may rock a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, 2MP super macro sensor. High chances are that the pro variant will be quite similar to the vanilla variant in terms of battery, charging capacity, and front camera configuration.