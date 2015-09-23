What's Amazon's next big TV show? That's up to you

Coming in hot off the success of its first Emmy award wins with Transparent, Amazon has announced its next bundle of pilots. Just like in years past, viewers with Amazon Prime have the voting power to decide which shows get greenlit, and conversely, the shows that don't make it past the pilot.

This season's offering brings six pilots of incredible diversity to the table. First off, Edge: The Loner is a western-themed pilot based on George G. Gilman's book series. It has the reputation of being "the most violent western in print", so tune into this one if you enjoy gritty action.

Good Girls Revolt has its focus set on the newsroom in the late 1960s, one of the last occupations in the workforce to be reserved exclusively for men. The pilot follows a group of young female researches fighting for gender equality in the workplace and a change in the way an industry operates from the inside-out.

Next up is Highston. It's a pilot about a 19-year old who has a group of celebrity friends. That might sound pretty unremarkable, except for the fact that all of these friends are imaginary. Check this out if you're into comedy that involves a central character living in a world that's (likely) much stranger than your own.

One Mississippi is a dark comedy with none other than Louis CK onboard as executive producer. The pilot is loosely inspired by Tig Notaro's life, a stand-up comedian who has overcome some serious odds, ones that many of us can relate to.

Patriot is a political thriller centered around an intelligence officer who has to assume a new life in order to prevent Iran from going nuclear. Fans of Homeland and House of Cards will probably want to check this one out.

Lastly, Z is a bio-series based on the life of Zelda Fitzgerald. Of course, meeting and marrying American literature great F. Scott Fitzgerald is a central part of the story, but there's much more to it than that. As someone who has only heard of Zelda through F. Scott's lens, I'm intrigued to check this one out. Christina Ricci from Monster and Addam's Family stars as Zelda.

Amazon is burning rubber to catch up to Netflix's successful lineup of shows. Will this batch of pilots be up there in both quality and staying-power to rival that of House of Cards, or new favorite, Narcos? Check them out, vote, then let us know which ones you liked.