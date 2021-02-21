UAE Tour live stream 2021: how to watch UCI World Tour cycling online from anywhere

The 2021 UCI World Tour clicks into gear with the UAE Tour, a seven-stage race with a start list that's jam-packed with many of the biggest names in cycling, including reigning champion Adam Yates, who'll be desperate to impress in the first race of his Ineos Grenadiers career. It's time to put those Tour Down Under sorrows to bed, so follow our guide below as we explain how to get a UAE Tour live stream and watch UCI World Tour cycling online wherever you are in the world.

The GC field reads like a who's who of the biggest names in cycling, with Yates's primary competition likely to come from 22-year-old Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar, who's under extra pressure to deliver, seeing as he's riding for UAE Team Emirates in their home race.

There's another debutant in the field in Israel Start-Up Nation's Chris Froome, and there'll be plenty of eyes on the likes of Mathieu van der Poel, Vincenzo Nibali, Rigoberto Uran, Tour de la Provence winner Iván Sosa and 40-year-old Alejandro Valverde too.

The UAE Tour has a reputation for being a sprinter's race, and this year's edition will be no different, incorporating four flat stages (Stages 1, 4, 6 and 7). Some of the star speed merchants in the field include Caleb Ewan, Sam Bennett, Pascal Ackermann, Giacomo Nizzolo and Fernando Gaviria, which makes for a fascinating spectacle.

Sprint stages aside, there are also two mountain stages (Stages 3 and 5) and an individual time trial (Stage 2). Read on for everything you need to know to watch a UAE Tour live stream from anywhere in the world right now.

How to watch UAE Tour 2021 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch every stage of the UAE Tour but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a UAE Tour live stream from anywhere

How to watch a FREE UAE Tour live stream online today

Prepare to dust off that Lonely Planet phrase book if you want to 'voir en direct', because anyone in Italy and Belgium can watch a FREE UAE Tour live stream.

You can watch the race on Rai in Italy, and Sporza in Belgium. Around two hours of coverage is on offer each day.

And any Italian or Belgian residents abroad right now that are worried about missing the action need only download a VPN to re-connect to their home streaming coverage.

2021 UAE Tour live stream: how to watch online in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live UAE Tour coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year, but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch UAE Tour 2021: US cycling live stream details

US-based cycling fans can live stream the UAE Tour with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

UAE Tour 2021: schedule and times