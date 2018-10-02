This leaked Harry Potter adventure game footage looks stunning

There appears to be a new video game set in the Harry Potter universe in development, judging by a massive video leak posted to YouTube by Reddit user ‘VapeThisBro’. It’s currently unknown who is developing this game, but it’s safe to assume that Warner Bros. gaming division will be publishing the venture, as it maintains that license.

The game, which this Reddit user apparently knows quite a bit about, looks absolutely stunning on video despite it seemingly being recorded off-screen. It’s clear from the footage that players will create a custom Hogwarts student and set off on adventures throughout the Harry Potter world, including the Forbidden Forest, goblin-infested dungeons and what looks like Diagon Alley.

The Reddit user appears to have official promotional copy regarding the game, which details the setting. Players will experience an open-world, action role-playing game (RPG) in 19th century Hogwarts as a new 5th year student to the school teaming up with a Professor Elezar Fig to solve a mystery.

Update: Warner Bros. has begun removing videos of the leaked footage due to copyright claims. Below is the latest video we could find that has yet to be taken down.

Along the way, players will craft potions as well as new spells (through a unique custom magic system) and discover ‘fantastical beasts’ as well as goblins and dark wizards to battle with. Players will also be able to choose their house as well as whether they embark down a path of good or evil.

The spirit of this game footage and description conjures memories of a similar series of licensed games set as distant prequels: the Knights of the Old Republic collection of RPG games set in the ancient Star Wars universe.

What’s also apparent is that this is a decidedly more mature take on the Harry Potter world. At one point in the footage, a goblin takes a sword to the chest and is seen clearly bleeding from the wound.

There’s nothing more left to go on regarding this footage, but it appears to be quite far along in development. Here’s hoping that there’s an official announcement on the coattails of this leak sooner rather than later.

Via Engadget

Lead image credit: Warner Bros.