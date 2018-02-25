This could be our first look at the iPhone X Plus display

A new batch of iPhones is still a whole seven months away – probably – but phone leaks and rumors don't follow any kind of schedule, and we're already seeing information on Apple's 2018 handsets filter out onto the web. Today we've got what could be a display for the iPhone X Plus for you.

That's the larger, 6.5-inch version of the current iPhone X that Apple is reportedly prepping for later this year, though this is all still unconfirmed – these images don't come from the most reputable of sources either, so treat them with several pinches of salt for now.

Rumors of the iPhone X successor appearing in two different sizes have been floating around since way back in November, so this isn't a complete surprise, but it's interesting to see a component snapped in the physical world. The screen you can see in the image is apparently from an LG supply chain facility in Vietnam.

As 9to5Mac reports, LG has been tipped to be one of Apple's suppliers for OLED screens this year, so the leaked image matches what we've heard so far in that respect. The picture was posted to a Mac forum, so adjust your plausibility settings accordingly.

So what can we tell from the pictures? Not an awful lot, save for the fact that the display looks to be bigger than the current iPhone X. There has been some talk that the 2018 iPhone X (the iPhone XI?) is going to have a smaller notch sitting atop the front display, but from these snaps it's hard to tell whether that's the case.

What we do know is that Apple will be launching new iPhones this year, and all signs point towards there being quite a few iPhone-X style models to pick from, to suit every size of hand. We'll have to wait until September to know for sure what Apple is planning.