The upcoming Redmi K30S might be a rebranded Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi has recently released the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro smartphones in India. The smartphones are easily recognizable thanks to the unique camera module design on the back.

And it seems now that the company wants to rebrand the smartphones and sell them under the Redmi sub-brand. But the reveal of the same seems to have been an accident and it has since been removed. If the information is accurate, it will be yet another member in the confusing Redmi K30 family.

Xiaomi Mi 10T rebranded?

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is the newest flagship smartphone from the company. And it’s no wonder they want to rebrand it and sell it again. The smartphone is being rebranded as Redmi K30S which is similar to what happened in the past.

An image of the Redmi K30S was posted on Chinese social media website Weibo by China Mobile, asking users what they think about the phone. But the post was deleted which may be an indication that it was posted accidentally.

Xiaomi did something similar with the Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro which were rebranded as Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in some markets. The image posted is definitely that of the Mi 10T, but due to poor image quality, it is difficult to assess the variant.

Xiaomi has followed a bi-annual refresh cycle for its flagships over the last few years. Even with 2020 being quite a setback, it looks like the same philosophy will be followed this year as well. It is an important product for the Chinese giant as it aims to plant its foot in the high-end smartphone market.

Unveiled right at the time of the festive season in India, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 (8GB + 128GB) on Flipkart starting midnight of October 15. The Mi 10T, on the other hand, comes in two configurations, the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage priced at Rs 35,999 and 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 37,999.

Source: Weibo