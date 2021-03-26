The Suicide Squad official trailer will arrive very soon

The Suicide Squad, James Gunn's upcoming DCEU movie, is only five months from release on HBO Max, but we're yet to see an official trailer for the R-rated film. Any fans who may be worried about a lack of visual content can cast those concerns aside now, though, after Gunn announced when the movie's first trailer will arrive.

The director took to Twitter on Thursday evening to reveal that The Suicide Squad's trailer would land online on Friday, March 26. That's later today, and it'll be our first proper look at the movie, with various HBO Max trailers only revealing snippets of footage in recent months.

You can check out Gunn's tweet below, which is accompanied by an image that runs before any red band trailer begins:

Tomorrow. Trailer. See you there. #TheSuicideSquad 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fYUemH181BMarch 25, 2021 See more

The Suicide Squad's trailer isn't the only treat that Gunn gifted to his fan base. The Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither director also released a new poster, which provides another colorful look at the team of eclectic supervillains who will star in his film:

What time will The Suicide Squad trailer drop?

Gunn hasn't confirmed what time the new footage will arrive online, but it's almost certain to arrive at 9am PT. Gunn is based out in Los Angeles, which is in the US' Pacific Time Zone, and you would suspect that he'll be the first person to release the trailer on his social media channels.

I'll just drop this here. Did I mention that a trailer is coming tomorrow? #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/VmB9n0rFSZMarch 25, 2021 See more

If we're correct in our assumptions, the trailer will arrive at 12pm ET and 4pm GMT today, but 2am Saturday, March 27 if you're based Down Under. Whatever time it arrives, we'll be on hand to update this article so you'll be one of the first to view the first official look at The Suicide Squad.

For those unfamiliar with the upcoming DCEU movie, The Suicide Squad is a sort-of follow-up to David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad, even though it's not considered to be a series reboot or canon sequel as Gunn has previously confirmed (h/t Empire).

Much like Ayer's movie, however, The Suicide Squad will follow a gang of DC supervillains – including Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and Captain Boomerang – who are sent to the fictional island of Corto Maltese to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory where experiments are carried out on its inmates.

As The Suicide Squad will be R-rated, you can expect plenty of blood, violence, and supervillain deaths aplenty. Gunn has already revealed that no bad guy or girl is safe from the chop in his flick (h/t Deadline) so not even Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn will be immune from being killed off.

The Suicide Squad will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.