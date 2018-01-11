The smart home tech of CES 2018: from heated toilets to connected fridges

Winner of the TechRadar award for Best Smart Home Device of CES 2018, the Samsung Family Hub fridge is actually a modern version of its existing 'fridge with a screen' range.

What really sets this model apart (and makes it worthy of the accolade) is the fact that the fridge can function as a smart home hub, meaning that if you've got a range of different smart home products from a number of different manufacturers and want a way to control them all from a unified device, this fridge will function as that hub using SmartThings, Samsung's hub ecosystem.

On top of that is the ability for the fridge to tell you when things inside it are going off, suggest recipes, and even source coupons of your repeat purchases. And of course it contains Bixby, so you can control it with your voice.