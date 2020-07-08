The Oppo Reno 4 in India might be underpowered…once again

Oppo India had confirmed that the Reno 4 will launch in India with multiple localized features tailored for the market. Recently, we got a new report which suggests that the Indian variant will have slightly different specifications.

The Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro were launched back in June in China with the Snapdragon 765G chipset. According to a new video on YouTube from Pandaily (now removed), the Global variant of Reno 4 Pro is most likely to come with a different set of specs compared to the Chinese variant. However, a copy of the unboxing video can be found on Twitter . The global variant of the Reno 4 Pro was leaked online and here’s how it differs from the original model.

(Image credit: Oppo)

For starters, the Reno 4 Pro is said to come with Snapdragon 720G instead of the Snapdragon 765G chipset. This might be a cost-driven decision and also since most of the markets including India are not ready for 5G connectivity. A new and welcome change here is expected to come with a high refresh rate screen. The global variant is expected to come with 90Hz panel instead of the 60Hz.

Further, the video shows off the camera of the device which features four cameras at the back. The Reno 4 Pro in China comes with triple camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, followed by a 12MP Sony IMX 708 ultra-wide camera and a 13MP telephoto lens. The fourth camera remains a mystery, even in the unboxing video. Another welcome addition is the presence of 3.5mm jack, which was absent on the Chinese Reno 4 Pro.

Other features that are highlighted in the videos include a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, 65W fast charging support, EIS, 960fps slow-mo, and punch-hole cut-out at the left.

Here's something exclusive for you. I can confirm that Oppo is indeed bringing a premium device to India, which will likely be the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. For india, it'll be different, 3D curved display will stay, refresh rate and size will change. Feel free to retweet 😉 #oppoIndia pic.twitter.com/aWPOaF3i86July 3, 2020

This isn’t the first time Oppo is doing this, as even the Reno 3 Pro in India came with an aging MediaTek chipset instead of a new Snapdragon one. A leak from Mukul Sharma adds substance to this speculation.

Via XDA Developers