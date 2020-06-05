Oppo Reno 4 goes official with a new take on low-light videography

The Oppo Reno 4 and 4 Pro are the newest members in Oppo’s premium mid-range Reno series. Launched in China today, here’s everything you need to know about this new series.

The Reno series from Oppo is one of the most frequently updated series. The Reno 4 series will succeed the Reno 3 series which was also launched in India this year. The design of the Reno series is of the best among the crowd, and with Reno 4 series, the company has taken that to next level.

For this season, the Reno 4 has a huge “Reno Glow” insignia embossed across the back of the device. It looks polarizing, but the target audience might like it. It is also extremely svelte with a thickness of 7.6mm and a weight of 172 grams.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Reno 4 and 4 Pro specs and differences

The Reno 4 Pro sports a curved 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch response. The vanilla Reno 4 gets a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display but the refresh rate here is 60Hz. Since both devices feature an AMOLED panel, we also get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Reno 4 and 4 Pro are packed with 4,020mAh and 4,00mAh batteries respectively with whopping 65W wired SuperVooc charging capabilities which can change the devices from nothing to full in less than 40 minutes.

Powering the Reno 4 series is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 620 GPU. It comes with 5G network support too. Both are paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. They also feature a graphite cooling system that keeps the temperature under control during intensive gaming sessions. Additionally, you get an intelligent power-saving mode. Both the devices are running on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.

(Image credit: Oppo)

The camera is where things get slightly different. The Reno 4 Pro houses a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, followed by a 12P Sony IMX 708 ultra-wide camera and a 13MP telephoto lens. It also comes with laser Autofocus. Over at the front, you get a 32MP snapper. On the other hand, the Reno 4 also packs in IMX 586 primary camera but lacks OIS. Other two snappers include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP monochrome camera. The Reno 4 gets dual front cameras with a 32MP primary and a 2MP depth camera.

Both the phones get Video Super Anti-Shake 3.0 for stable video recording along with low light videography.

Oppo Enco W51 and Oppo Band

(Image credit: Oppo)

The company also announced Enco W51, the successor to the Enco W31 TWS. The Enco W31 harnesses Bluetooth 5.0, it comes with an IP54 rating, Qi wireless charging, and in-ear style buds with steam design. It can last up to 24 hours with the case.

Oppo’s first fitness tracker comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen with more than 160 watch faces. It supports 12 activities and you also get access to music control, smart notifications, and even spO2 blood level monitor, and NFC for payments.

Product Price Indian equivalent Reno 4 (8/128) CNY 2,999 ~Rs 32,000 Reno 4 (8/256) CNY 3,299 ~Rs 35,200 Reno 4 Pro (8/128) CNY 3,799 ~Rs 40,500 Reno 4 Pro (8/256) CNY 4,299 ~Rs 45,900 Oppo Enco W51 CNY 499 ~Rs 5,300 Oppo Band CNY 199 ~Rs 2,100

The Reno 4 starts at CNY 2,999 (~Rs 32,000) for the 8+128GB variant and the 8+256GB costs CNY 3,299 (~Rs 35,200). The Reno 4 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY 3,799 (~Rs 40,500)and the 12+256GB variant costs CNY 4,299 (~Rs 45,900). The special “Green Glitter” edition is also priced at CNY 4,299. The Reno 4 series will go on sale from next week in China.

The Reno 4 is available in three colour options: Crystal Diamond Blue, Dream Mirror Black, and Taro Purple. The Reno 4 Pro comes in five colour options: Crystal Diamond Blue, Crystal Diamond Red, Dream Mirror Black, Titanium, and Midsummer Fluorescence.

The Oppo Enco W51 TWS is priced at CNY 499 (~Rs 5,300) and the Oppo Band is priced at CNY 199 (~Rs 2,100) and CNY 249 (~Rs 2,700) for the special edition.