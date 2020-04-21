The Nubia Play brings extreme refresh rates to the budget segment

Nubia has added a new mid-ranger to its portfolio, which tries to prove that high refresh rates don't necessarily call for high price tags.

This new 5G enabled offering has a 6.65-inch full HD plus AMOLED display and an extreme refresh rate of 144Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate for an accurate and lag-free touch experience, especially when gaming. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio, and is one of the key selling points of the Nubia Play.

While gaming or using the smartphone for long durations, the inbuilt cooling mechanism ensures overheating and prevents systemwide forced underclocking. For one, there is an ICE2.5 rack-mounted liquid cooling system with a 61mm large liquid-cooling tube. Gamers will appreciate the two capacitive shoulder triggers for gaming.

The design language and choice of thermally conductive materials like graphite, copper foil and gels could purportedly get the core temperature of the device to around 16-degrees.

It’s a dual sim smartphone running on Android 10 and Nubia’s own custom skin called Nubia UI 8.0. The device is juiced up by a 5,100 MaH which also supports 30W fast charging. The brightness of this AMOLED display can go up to 4096 nits. Nubia Play houses an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes in Black, Blue and White colors.

Specifications

The Snapdragon 765G, with support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode, is at the heart of the Nubia play, ticking away at a maximum clock speed of 2.4 GHz for one of the single cores. Another single-core tops out at 2.2 GHz, while the remaining six cores function at 1.8 GHz. This octa-core configuration is built on a 7nm EUV mobile platform with Adreno 620 GPU.

The primary rear-facing camera is a 48MP shooter and is set in a vertical and symmetrical array along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth. The front camera sports a 12MP lens.

The Nubia Play comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128 GB internal storage and capable write speeds supported by UFS (universal flash storage) 2.1. The higher-end variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

It is a thick (9.1mm) and heavy (210g) smartphone with an NFC chip embedded for contactless transactions, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C for charging and data transfer

Available only in China for now, the Nubia Play can be bought for CNY 2,399 (~Rs 26,000) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version for CNY 2,699 (~Rs 29,000) and the top-end 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version for CNY 2,999 (~Rs 32,500). Pre-orders are now open, and the sale starts on April 24.

