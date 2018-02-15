The Moto Z2 Force at Rs 34,999 could 'shatter' its competitors

Lenovo has finally launched the new Moto Z2 Force along with the Moto TurboPower Mod in India. It's strange to see the phone arriving in India almost after a year of its official launch in the US and Europe unlike most other Moto phones.

The Moto Z2 Force is priced at Rs. 34,999, where it competes with the likes of OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, and the Honor View 10 in India. It can be bought via Flipkart and Moto Hub stores, from 11:59 pm IST on 15th February.

The Moto Z2 Force is the successor to the original Moto X Force that was launched in 2016. The highlight of this phone is its shatterproof display, that the company claims cannot be harmed even under extreme pressure and can sustain hard drops without shattering. Also, like its Z series siblings, the phone brings the Moto Mod support as well.

The rigidity of the Moto Z2 Force is backed by reinforced 7000 series aluminium and a 5.5-inch QHD POLED panel which is said to have the “ShatterShield” technology. The company claims that the shatterproof display can handle drops from a height of up to two feet.

General specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD.

For optics, it includes dual 12MP sensors in the back with f/2.0 aperture lens with support for LDAF and PDAF. Rear camera uses Sony IMX386 sensors, where one is for monochrome and the other is RGB. In the front, it has a 5MP camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens.

A 2730mAh battery powers up the Moto Z2 Force and it comes with all the standard connectivity options as well as a 16-pin gold connector for Mods.

Our take

The Moto Z2 Force is a huge upgrade over its predecessor and feels like a complete package at Rs 34,999. It comes with latest hardware and software for better performance. Also it’s thinner, modular and looks so much better.

There’s no compromise in the display or camera department unlike the last model, so we’re impressed.

The shatterproof feature is not something that everyone wants but some of us need. So it’s a good option for those who don’t want to keep changing phones every few months.