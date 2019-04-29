The Huawei P30 Pro camera just got even better somehow

We've just updated our best camera phone page to name the Huawei P30 Pro the best for taking photos in 2019 (so far), and it's about to get even better soon.

The promised dual-view video recording mode has arrived in a software update, according to XDA Developers, and it allows you to capture video from two perspectives.

Apple to step up the iPhone 11 camera game

Like Huawei? Here are the Best Huawei phones

Also a contender for best camera: OnePlus 7

Specifically, you're now able to simultaneously record 'panoramic' and 'close-up video images', according to the official EMUI 9.1.0.153 release notes in China. In practice, this seems to record both standard and zoomed-in footage.

The update still needs to launch worldwide, but we know what the resulting footage looks like: it appears in a split-screen video format, as demoed below. (Sorry, Huawei P30 standard owners – the report only mentions the update coming to the P30 Pro.)

Why the Huawei P30 Pro is the best camera

The P30 Pro combines its powers of the main camera and the 'periscope' telephoto lens, which is icing on the cake. There are four cameras on the phone's rear (the above, plus an ultrawide and depth-sensing time-of-flight lenses) and one front-facing shooter.

The entire camera array handles low-light scenes without much trouble compared to its competition, and the 40MP main camera sometimes beats the Google Pixel 3.

As Huawei continues to tweak the software of the P30 Pro, we're destined to get an even better camera while we wait for the Google Pixel 4 to reclaim its crown.