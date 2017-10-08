The 10 biggest space missions, and how to follow them online

There have been probes at Jupiter before, but there’s something special about NASA's Juno spacecraft. Currently orbiting the giant planet, Juno is humankind’s most distant solar-powered space probe, which is some feat given that sunlight reaching Jupiter is five times dimmer than that on Earth.

It's there to learn about Jupiter's atmosphere, its magnetosphere and – for the first time ever – the planet's interior below the clouds. Juno’s massive solar arrays are helped by its polar orbit, which avoids Jupiter’s massive shadow.

Jupiter is the limit for solar-powered missions, and Juno will be followed by the European Space Agency's (ESA) similarly solar JUpiter ICy moons Explorer (JUICE) in 2022.

Web | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook