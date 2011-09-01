Philips updates 9000, 8000 and 7000 TV ranges with enhanced 3D

Philips has been beavering away on a host of new Full HD 3D-toting TVs with integrated internet, LED display panels and the ability to convert 2D to 3D, announced today at IFA 2011.

The company reckons it has enhanced its 3D and picture processing tech, bringing anti-reflective screens and split-screen gaming to its 9000 and 8000 ranges.

Both the 9000 and 8000 ranges will still come with 3D Max, an addition that was announced in March this year, with Full HD resolution 180 degree viewing angle, minimal crosstalk and active 3D technology.

The new 7000 series, however, will get Easy 3D – this means it comes with passive 3D rather than active, hence the series' lower numerical position and price tag.

9000 and ten

The 2011 9000 series Smart LED TV is, Philips says, the fastest LED screen in the world with a 0.5 millisecond response time. It also offers 1200Hz Perfect Motion rate and consumes 40 per cent less energy than LCD screens.

It comes able to render 2,250 trillion colours and direct LED backlighting, promising true blacks and brilliant whites, plus a 40W soundstage.

Because having lights on the screen isn't enough, Philips has updated its Ambilight LEDs that project ambient light onto the wall behind the TV too, with the 9000 range coming with Ambilight Spectra XL.

Down to 8000

As you'd expect, the new 8000 range comes with slightly lower specs than its souped up 9000 brother – that means 800Hz Perfect Motion Rate tech, 1 millisecond response time, a 28W soundstage and Ambilight Spectra 2 with more precise colour matching than the last iteration.

When it comes to dual-player games, the Philips 9000 and 8000 series Smart LED TVs take a split-screen approach: player one gets the top half and player two gets the bottom half.

But when used in 3D Max with Philips' 3D glasses, each player simultaneously sees his or her view expand to fill the entire TV screen.

Bottom of the barrel

Last but not least – except that it is least – is the Philips 7000 range. With passive 3D on offer, it also comes with a 400Hz refresh rate, 2 millisecond response times and USB recording if you don't fancy hooking up a PVR.

Philips hasn't announced any official UK release dates or pricing for the three upgraded ranges, but we thoroughly expect to see them land before the year is out.