EB Games Expo 2015: What to expect from this year's show

Gamers rejoice! We're just over a week away from the kick off of the EB Games Expo 2015 at the Sydney Showground

From October 2-4 this year, gamers will again be able to strap on their favourite cosplay costume, head out to Homebush and enjoy the cacophony that is the year's most exciting games releases from all the big publishers.

Tickets are still on sale from OzTix, with prices starting at $43.75 for a single session, and ranging up to $155 for a three day gamer pass, with plenty of combinations in between.

Given we're so close to the show's opening, we've now got a pretty good idea of what is going to be on display. The good news is that anyone excited for the glut of games heading our way for Christmas season is going to be stoked with the lineup on the show floor.

We'll keep this page updated with details as they come to light, but in the mean time, here's everything we expect to see at the EB Games Expo 2015

Games, Games, Games

For the past few years, the big three console manufacturers have all had pretty massive stands, with an emphasis on trying to showcase the benefits of the next-gen lineup of consoles, from the PS4 and Xbox One to the Wii U.

This year will be no exception, with Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo all confirmed to be showing off their latest games on the show floor.

Of course, hardware is only part of the equation. Software is going to be an even bigger drawcard for the thousands expected to make the trek to the Sydney Showgrounds.

Star Wars fans will be able to wrap their hands around a PS4 controller and play some Star Wars Battlefront on the Sony stand. If a galaxy far, far away is less your style, then Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 will also be playable at Sony's booth for the first time.

Assassins Creed: Syndicate, Rainbow Six Siege, Guitar Hero Live, Just Cause 3, Battleborn and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection will all be showing their pretty little faces at the Showgrounds too.

But if that's not enough (and let's face it, it's not), then you'll be happy to know that the long awaited Fallout 4 from Bethesda will also be on display, as will Tom Clancy's The Division, Halo 5: Guardians and Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Darks Souls 3, Need for Speed and NBA 2K16 have all been added to the roster, as have FIFA 16, Mirror's Edge: Catalyst and Forza 6. Meanwhile, Nintendo fans are set to have huge amounts of fun with Mario Maker, Splatoon and Star Fox Zero as well.

And for the kidlets, Skylanders Superchargers, Disney Infinity 3.0 and Just Dance 2016 will all be playable over the weekend. There'll even be limited numbers of free Skylanders figurines given away, so get in quick if your kids love collecting the digital game pieces.

Entertainment aplenty

Confirmed for this year's show is a showing from comedy duo The Umbilical Brothers, who will be entertaining show-goers across the whole weekend with stuff from both their new show and their stand-up routines.

It's not all funny noises and weird faces though – family's will be getting in on the entertainment as well, with Adventure Time live on stage, and the EB Bunny's amusement show rides making an appearance on the Sunday family day.

If popular culture is more your thing, you'll love the Operation Awesome stage show from Russall S. Beattie, and live shows from John Robertson in the new Zing Pop Culture zone on the show floor.

Zing Pop Culture zone

Speaking of which, it's probably worth pointing out the newest addition to the EB Games Expo 2015: The Zing Pop Culture Zone.