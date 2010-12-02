Alice in Wonderland 3D Blu-ray out next week

Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland starring Johnny Depp in 3D is no longer exclusively connected to Sony's 3D HDTV hardware products, with a 3D Blu-ray release scheduled for 7 December.

That's right. Next week!

Alice 3d blu-ray

Burton's re-imagining of Lewis Carroll's classic had previously been released on good old-fashioned 2D Blu-ray back in June this year, with the 3D disc only previously being made available exclusively with Sony 3D hardware.

Disney has confirmed that the 3D Blu-ray version of Alice in Wonderland will be packaged in a four-disc combo pack along with the standard 2D Blu-ray version, DVD version, and a digital copy. Just to cover off all bases…

Though the Blu-ray 3D disc of Alice in Wonderland will include no bonus features, all the previously available features on the 2D disc will carry forward.

You can Pre-order Alice in Wonderland on Blu-ray 3D for a discounted price at Amazon.co.uk

Special features include:

Finding Alice

The Mad Hatter

Effecting Wonderland

The Futterwacken Dance

The Red Queen

Time-Lapse: Sculpting the Red Queen

The White Queen

Scoring Wonderland

Stunts of Wonderland

Making the Proper Size

Cakes of Wonderland

Tea Party Props

