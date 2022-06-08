Tamil series Suzhal - The Vortex to be available in 30 languages on Prime Video

Audio player loading…

In what may be a record, the highly-anticipated web series on Amazon Prime Video, Suzhal - The Vortex will be made available in over 30 languages through subtitles, including non-Indian ones like French, Italian, German, Portuguese, Polish, Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokm, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Ukranian, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, Turkish and Vietnamese. The series, which is originally made in Tamil, will also be on offer in Indian languages Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, and also in English.

Created by husband and wife duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who made the now famous 2017 Tamil film Vikram Vedha, the show is set in a village in South India, where the once-idyllic life of its residents is torn apart after a girl goes missing. (Vikram Vedha, in Hindi, directed by the same duo, is in the making, and it stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan).

Suzhal - The Vortex will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 17. This is the platform's first long-form scripted original series in Tamil.

A suspense thriller on the disappearance of a girl

Written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, and directed by Bramma and Anucharan M, the 8-episode investigative drama, whose trailer was unveiled yesterday, stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Kathir and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles, revolves around the disappearance of a young girl. The first four episodes have been directed by Bramma and the remaining four by Anucharan.

Radhakrishnan Parthiban, who plays a pivotal character in the series, an industry veteran of 40 years, is making his digital debut through this series. He said: "We have lived and breathed with this story for a long time, and it really feels great to finally let the audiences be a part of a remarkable experience. Pushkar and Gayatri along with the directors Bramma and Anucharan have done a tremendous job of delivering a story that will remain etched in the viewers’ minds long after the credits roll."

Young actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who is also making her first appearance in a web series, said "while the series reflects on a small-town case, the story is peppered with elements that shall appeal to an audience worldwide and keep them glued to their screens."