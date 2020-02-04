Still expecting the Galaxy S11? Samsung accidentally confirmed it's the Galaxy S20

It looks almost certain that Samsung's next phone will be called the Galaxy S20, as previously rumored, as the company has accidentally posted the name on its official website.

Samsung's official German and Belgian websites currently have product listings for accessories with the name Galaxy S20, which were spotted by phone case manufacturer Mobile Fun.

A variety of listings on Samsung's own website confirm the names 'Galaxy S20' and 'S20 Plus'. At one stage we expected these phones to be called the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus.

The listings include an LED cover, a clear cover and a protective standing case for the Galaxy S20, while there's also a clear view cover and smart LED cover for the Galaxy S20 Plus.

We checked and could verify that the links above lead to the correct product pages, although it's possible Samsung will remove the listings presently.

There aren't any listed cases for the Galaxy S20 Ultra - the other heavily rumored device in the S20 family - but Mobile Fun did find the name of the phone included on a support page in Germany.

This is the first time we've seen Samsung specifically use the name Galaxy S20, which almost confirms the phones will come with that moniker when they launch next Tuesday.

It's thought Samsung is upping the number from the S11 to coincide with the year 2020. February 11 is the big day for the Samsung Unpacked event where we're also expecting to hear more on the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip.