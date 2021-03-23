Stable OxygenOS 11 rollout begins for OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro

Even as OnePlus 9 series launch happens in India, the company is rolling out stable Oxygen OS 11, which is based on Android 11, to the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro phones.

The stable version rollout has taken its time to arrive. For, the beta version was released in January with the expectation that the regular version will be out in a few days. But that didn't happen for various reasons.

But now the Oxygen 11 rollout for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro has begun.

Upgrade time may be longer

The update brings in its wake dedicated dark mode toggle and enhanced privacy controls.

"This OTA (Over-The-Air) will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs," a post in the OnePlus official forum said.

"Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices."

Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer.

This what the update entails as per the official communication:

System

Update to OxygenOS 11 version.

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details.

Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience.

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02.

Updated GMS package to 2021.01.

Camera

Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation.

Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality.

Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview.

Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out.

Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time.

Ambient Display

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display).

Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone （Path: Settings - Customization - Wallpaper - Canvas - Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）.

Dark Mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.

Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings - Display - Dark Mode - Turn on automatically - Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range).

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience.

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode).

Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

Shelf

Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer.

Added weather widget, animation effect smarter.

Gallery

Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage.

Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster.