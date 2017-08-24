Sony Xperia XZ1 official product images leaked from Amazon listing

After being featured in various spy images, the Sony Xperia XZ1 has finally shown up in its full glory. Popular tipster Roland Quandt has just managed to obtain the official product images of the phone from the short-lived Amazon listing. The latter also revealed the pricing of the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact which we covered yesterday.

Sony Xperia XZ1 pic.twitter.com/ymb3KpFTF6August 23, 2017

Looking at the leaked photos it is pretty evident that Sony is going to stick to its current designing scheme. The Xperia XZ1 seems to sport a premium metal exterior with thin antenna lines. The handset appears a lot like the Xperia XZ Premium sans the glass covering the back.

Sony Xperia XZ1 Specifications [Expected]

While the Sony Xperia XZ1 is yet to be officially launched, there have been some substantial rumors about its specifications. The upgraded version of the Xperia XZ is presumed to pack a 5.5-inch IPS display. As of now, we are not sure about the screen resolution which should certainly be more than or equal to Full HD (1080 x 1920).

Coming to the exteriors, the upcoming smartphone would feature a metal construction with ample of bezels on the top and bottom of its display. The fingerprint scanner is probably going to be embedded into the power button similar to be the other Xperia handsets. Needless to say, the XZ1 will come with IP68 certified water and dust resistance.

Moving on to the innards, Sony’s upcoming smartphone is expected to pack the top of the line Snapdragon 835 SoC. This would be mated with up to 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. On the software part, some speculations indicate that the Xperia XZ1 might run on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. However, this sounds quite unreal since Google just made the new Android version official and there is not much time left for the release of the phone.

Talking to the camera, the Xperia XZ1 is likely to feature the same 19 MP rear shooter of the XZ Premium along with a 13 MP Selfie unit. It is unknown if the primary camera shall get OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).

Sony’s next smartphone would come with all the necessary connectivity options including 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, etc. A 2800mAh battery is expected to juice up the Xperia XZ1.

Sony is set to announce the Xperia XZ1 on August 31 at the IFA 2017. Regarding pricing, the phone would cost £599 (Rs. 49,000 INR or $766 USD approx.). Speculations suggest that a smaller Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact might as well release alongside. This shall feature internals with a smaller display size. The XZ1 Compact is expected to be priced a bit lower at £499 (Rs. 40,900 INR or $639 USD approx.).