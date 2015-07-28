Windows 10 already hitting some PCs early

Some lucky PC owners have already started to get Windows 10 ahead of its official release in less than 24 hours time.

Various users tipped off Windows Central to the fact that the updated OS had arrived on their machines ahead of the official July 29 release and speculation is that Microsoft has made the move to take the strain off come the actual release.

If you're one of the chosen ones, a new folder will appear on your operating system partition ($windows. bt) and you can start to get to grips with Microsoft's revolutionary new OS as soon as it launches.

Once we do hit release day, Microsoft plans to deliver Windows 10 to users in waves that will start off with Windows Insiders before users that reserved it through their copy of either Windows 7 or 8.1.

Remember to reserve

To make sure you get Windows 10 when it launches remember that you must reserve a free upgrade by clicking the small Windows icon on the task bar. Then simply choose to reserve your free upgrade in the app window, choose whether you want an email confirmation and then you're all set.