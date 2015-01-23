Have a small look at Android Lollipop running on Sony Xperia phones

Have you ever seen anything more exhilarating?

If there's one thing Sony Xperia users everywhere have been just dying to see, it's how their phones' navigation buttons will look once Android Lollipop arrives on Xperia devices.

Today's a very lucky day, as Sony released some screenshots promoting a recent update to its Movie Creator app - and inadvertently revealed exactly what those soft buttons will look like, reports XperiaBlog.

There's nothing very surprising here, but it is interesting for Xperia fans to catch a glimpse of the simpler, cleaner button icons.

We know that Android 5.0 Lollipop is scheduled to hit the Sony Xperia Z3 in February, but chances are we'll see more leaks before then.