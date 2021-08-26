Smarter living 2022: Mi TV 5X, Mi Router 4A, 2K security camera announced

Xiaomi has announced a bunch of new products at the annual smarter living event in India today. The newly launched product lineup includes a new smart TV, a smart router, a security camera, and a new pair of shoes.

The company has also announced Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro laptops. The Mi Band 6 also made its debut in India today. Let’s take a look at all the products that were announced at smarter living 2022 today.

Mi TV 5X series

(Image credit: Mi India)

The new range of smart TVs, the Mi TV 5X is available in three screen sizes 一 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. Apart from the screen size, the rest of the specs and features are the same on all three smart TVs.

The entire range of Mi TV 5X sports a 4K HDR display with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and Xiaomi Vivid Picture Engine 2 is also present to enhance the visual experience offering sharp, better-saturated content. These new smart TVs support HDR10+, HDR, HDR10, HLG, and also DolbyVision content. Other features include 94% DCI P3 colour gamut, 10-bit panel, and up to 96.6% screen-to-body ratio. The Mi TV 5X also comes with an adaptive brightness feature.

(Image credit: Mi India)

In terms of audio, the 50-inch and 55-inch Mi TV 5X offer 40W Stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD while the 43-inch model brings a 30W speaker setup. These smart TVs run on Android TV 10 OS on top of Xiaomi’s Patch Wall UI, which brings universal search, kids mode, 75+ live channels, and smart recommendations.

There is also support for hands-free Google Assistant which means these TVs can essentially function as Google smart devices. In terms of connectivity, you get three HDMI 2.1 (eARC), two USB ports, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Other hardware features include a 64-bit Quad-core A55 CPU, Mali G52 MP2, 2GB of RAM, 16GB onboard storage, and a smart Bluetooth remote with quick mute and quick wake features.

Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition

(Image credit: Mi India)

Xiaomi’s new smart router, the Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition, supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, making it convenient for users. It has four antennas and a minimal design. The router can connect up to 128 devices simultaneously and you also can manage and control via the companion Mi Wi-Fi application. The router also comes with a cooling system to keep the thermals under control.

The app will also notify the owner if someone is trying to access the network. This also gives the ability to set device limits and helps to configure the router easily. Other key features include health mode, OTA update support, and an LED indicator. You get two LAN ports and a WAN port. The router also offers dual-band integration to offer you the best connectivity.

Mi 360° home security camera 2K Pro

(Image credit: Mi India)

The successor to the Mi 360° 1080p, the Mi 360° home security camera 2K Pro as the name suggests comes with a 3MP camera and can record videos up to 2K (1296p) resolution. The security camera also comes with two microphones, Bluetooth 4.2, and dual-band Wi-Fi support. You can pan, tilt, and zoom.

Furthermore, the camera can capture 360° video with a 110° field of view. Some of the key features include Night vision, micro SD card support up to 32GB, privacy shutter, two-way voice calling, and lastly, it supports both Android and iOS devices. The device is also compatible with Google Home and Alexa. It also supports cloud storage and NAS.

Mi Running Shoe

(Image credit: Mi India)

Xiaomi also launched a new pair of shoes. The all-new Mi Running Shoes comes in black, blue, and grey colour options. Some of the features include 5-in-1 uni-moulding technology, an anti-twist support layer, PU healing stabilizer, a cloud bomb popcorn midsole, and a strong rubber grip.

Mi NoteBook Pro and Ultra

(Image credit: Mi India)

The company also unveiled its first set of premium laptops in India 一 Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro. Both laptops come with up to 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Thunderbolt 4 port, high-resolution display, up to 90Hz screen refresh rate, and more. You can check out the full details of both laptops here.

Mi Band 6

The Mi Band 6 has finally made its way to India with an edge to edge AMOLED display, 30 sports modes, 2 weeks of battery life, and a SpO2 monitor. Check out our Mi Band 6 review to find out more.

