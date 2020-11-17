Smart speakers sale hits all-time high in India

The number of smart speakers sold in India will be around 750,000 units by the end of year 2020 --- an all time high.

According to the 'India Smart Speaker Market Scan report', carried out by the research and consultancy outfit 'techARC', the market is primarily led by Amazon Echo Smart Speakers which has 95.9% cumulative market share for the period Jan-Sep 2020.

But Xiaomi has made an impressive debut in the quarter of Jul-Sep 2020, with 7.1% market share by unit shipments.

The third player in the market Google has a cumulative market share of 1.2% for 2020 till Sep.

Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Chief Analyst, techARC said, “As Indian homes go more for smart technologies, voice-controlled device like a Smart Speaker has an increasingly important role to play. The users understand this and are investing in the device which offers a blend of utility as well as fun use cases."

Amazon Echo towers over others

The report said that Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation is the most sold Smart Speaker. In July-August-September quarter, over 53% of the Smart Speakers shipped were Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation, while for the cumulative period of January-September the model share stood at 70.4%.

The average selling price (ASP) of a Smart Speaker for the January-September period was Rs 5,560. But is expected to rise as the proportion of display enabled devices increases in the overall shipments. As it happens, for the quarter ending September itself the ASP was Rs 6,100.

The trend of buying Smart Speakers with display is on the rise. In the quarter ending September, shipments of Smart Speakers with Display rose by 87% compared to the previous quarter.

Among the display enabled Smart Speakers, 65.9% are with 8-inch screen size. This makes 'Amazon Echo Show 8' the most popular display enabled Smart Speaker.

Xiaomi has made an impressive entry in the last quarter and has captured over 7% of the market share for the period. It may be emerging as an alternative choice in the low-end segment.

