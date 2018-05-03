Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 one step closer to taking on the 10.5 iPad Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is one step closer to proving that Samsung isn't ready to call it quits when it comes to launching iPad-rivaling Android tablets. Not yet.

This follow-up to 2017's solid-performing Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 passed through the Wi-Fi certification regulatory process this week, notes SamMobile.

From the regulatory filing, we can tell that Samsung is prepping the new tablet to run Android 8.0 Oreo and use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Previous leaks detail an iPad Pro 10.5 rival

The Galaxy Tab S4 is being outfitted with Qualcomm's chipset, which is fast for an Android tablet (though still slower than Apple's speed dominating A10x Fusion chip).

It'll also carry 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, according to a previous benchmark leak. Neither of these specs are new over the Galaxy Tab S3, though.

The newness may come from the design. Samsung's 10.5-inch screen could sport an Infinity Display (or something close to it) with a lot less bezel.

The Tab S4 would mark the first time Samsung's bezel-less design ethos – seen in the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus most recently – launched on a tablet. And the timing is right, as Apple's iPad Pro 2018 may do the same at WWDC 2018.

Of course, Samsung may not launch the Galaxy Tab S4 until IFA 2018, it's next big launch event happening at the end of August, well after WWDC.