Samsung Galaxy S21 might be powered by a new Exynos chipset

Samsung’s next flagship series, the Galaxy 21 might come out early next year at an ‘Unpacked’ event. As usual, the lineup is expected to come with a bunch of improvements over the Galaxy S20 series. A new report suggests that the Galaxy S21 might not feature the Exynos 100 SoC.

While previous reports suggested that the next Galaxy flagship will be powered by the Exynos 1000 Soc, a new finding suggests that Samsung could opt for an entirely new chipset—the Exynos 2100. For context, the S20 and Note 20 series are powered by the Exynos 990.

A new Samsung flagship has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-G996B (the S20 was G98x). Its platform is listed as the Exynos 2100, which is the first time we’re hearing of this chipset. It uses an octa-core architecture with ARM cores at a frequency of 2.21GHz and 8GB of RAM. Since it runs Android 11, we expect this to be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

Benchmark scores are disappointing

Things change slightly looking at the results on the Geekbench. In comparison to the rumoured Snapdragon 875 SoC, the Exynos 2100 falls short in synthetic benchmarks. The Exynos 2100 scored 3060 and 1038 in multi-core and single-core benchmark respectively. In both the results, the Exynos 2100 was below the Exynos 1000 and Snapdragon 875.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

On the same lines, popular tipster, Ice universe has also posted a tweet with some more details of the Exynos 2100 chipset. The octa-core chipset is said to come with three Cortex A78 CPUs and four Cortex A55, and one yet-to-be-confirmed CPU architecture. The Mali G78 GPU will handle the graphics. He further added that the CPU frequency and benchmark results are very strange at the moment.

If this is indeed the chipset powering the next Samsung flagship, it could fault to match up with Qualcomm once again. Interestingly, the rumoured Exynos 1000 paints a prettier picture with a Cortex X1 CPU and a custom GPU from AMD. It remains to be seen which one actually ends up in the S21 family.