Samsung Galaxy Note 20 camera could skip 100x zoom

Samsung’s iconic “Space Zoom” that debuted on the S20 Ultra might be headed the way of the dodo, as a new leak suggests that the upcoming Note 20 series will not sport 100x zoom capabilities.

Samsung aimed big with the cameras on the S20 Ultra — a huge sensor, extreme resolution, extreme hybrid zoom, etc. The latter was achieved by a periscopic telephoto camera that could shoot images at up to a 100x zoom with a combination of hardware and software. However, the camera was plagued with autofocus and sharpness issues.

According to leakster Ice Universe , the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will ditch the periscopic 100x Space Zoom camera. Telephoto photography is instead expected to be handled by a more conventional camera. For context, the S20 Plus uses a 64MP camera with an effective zoom of 1.03x and then crops into the high-resolution image for better results. A similar implementation may be seen on the Note 20.

Galaxy Note20 + will still use 108mp HM1, but add a new sensor to assist in focusing and completely solve the focusing problem.May 19, 2020

He further also talked about the primary camera, and how Samsung will continue using the 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 image sensor. While the S20 Ultra continues to have autofocus issues, the Note 20 is tipped to come with additional hardware to assist on that front.

Other recent leaks have also suggested that there will be no more upgrade on the battery front as well, with the Note 20 coming in at 4,000mAh, and the Note 20 Plus housing a 4,500mAh pack.

On the inside, the Note 20 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 in global markets and the Exynos 990 in regions such as India. At least one of the models will also bring variable high refresh rates to the mix, which is a more efficient way of increasing the display’s smoothness.