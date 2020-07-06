Samsung Galaxy M41 might sport the biggest battery of recent smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy M41, which was reported as scrapped owing to display issues, has made a surprise return. A new M series smartphone was spotted on the 3C certification site which could very well be the unannounced Galaxy M41.

As per the reports from RootmyGalaxy , the Galaxy M41 is still alive and will be packing in a massive battery. The certification site has revealed the model number “EB-BM415ABY”. According to the listing, the phone will sport a giant 6800mAh battery. The report also further states that Ningde Amperex Technology has manufactured the battery for the device.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rootmygalaxy) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Rootmygalaxy)

If this turns out to be true, this will be the highest capacity Samsung phone till date, overtaking the Galaxy M31 series with 6000mAh battery. The naming adds substance to the leak, with the M41 having a bigger battery than the M31. Furthermore, the report has also showcased the real-life image of the battery which was leaked on safety Korea website.

Now that the device is expected to be launching soon around the world, we can expect some upgrades from the Galaxy M40. One of the key upgrades expected is the 6.67-inch OLED panel. Samsung had partnered with China Star Optoelectronics Technology as a supplier for this, but the CSOT OLED panels failed to clear Samsung’s quality control. That was the key reason as to why the device was apparently cancelled in the first place.

This news could be a little proof that Samsung has resolved the display-related issue that was reported earlier. In fact, just like many other Samsung Galaxy A and M series devices, we could just see the Galaxy M41 with an LCD screen instead of the OLED screen.

As of now, we do not have any launch date for the smartphone yet. We should hear more about the launch in the coming weeks. In the meantime, Samsung is also looking to set up a display manufacturing plant in India to complement its smartphone production facility in Noida.