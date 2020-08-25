Samsung Galaxy Buds Live goes on sale in India

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live was unveiled at Samsung’s unpacked event earlier this month. At the event, we saw Samsung launch a plethora of new devices including the new Note series, Tablet, Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live. Today, the Galaxy Buds Live will go on sale in India.

Recently, the company announced pricing and offers with regards to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Watch 3. In India, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is priced at Rs 14,990 and will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White colours. The TWS will go on sale today at 12 noon on Amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

(Image credit: Future)

The first truly wireless earbuds from Samsung with active noise cancellation was unveiled during the Note 20 launch recently. The buds actually come in the shape of beans. These buds come with IPX2 water-resistant rating meaning they’re only good for slightly sweaty workouts or a light drizzle. It also comes with three microphones and 12mm drivers with sound by AKG.

For controls, the Galaxy Buds live have touch sensors that can register a single, double, or triple-tap which triggers actions for playing/pausing, as well as skipping tracks backwards/forwards. A tap and hold action is also available and is customizable for each bud separately. The earbuds are rated to last for eight hours on a single charge and with the included case, you get up to 23 hours of playback time. There is also fast charging available for the buds. These also come with Bixby smart assistant which lets you control your phone with your voice.

