Reliance Jio to release its first 4G handset under the ‘LYF’ brand

Reliance Jio has announced that its first 4G capable smartphone will be released under the 'LYF' brand. The telecommunications giant recently announced its intentions to release 4G capable handsets for under Rs 4,000 for the highly competitive Indian smartphone market, which means this could be the first of those devices.

4G handsets have already become commonplace in the Indian mobile industry, so the only way new players can establish a base is by rolling out budget friendly handsets for the masses.

"The brand built on the premise of unmatched user experience will offer high performance handsets that deliver a true 4G experience comparable to the best in the world. LYF range of smartphones with superior features like Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-FI), HD Voice and HD quality video calling will enable users to experience a new digital life," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

While the company has announced the new brand, we're yet to gather information on availability and pricing of this new handset. It will be interesting to see what the company comes up with and if the device will manage to compete with the current lot of sub-Rs 5,000 4G LTE handsets that are currently available in India.

Network feasibility will also be crucial for the LYF phones to succeed, especially if these devices are locked to work only with Reliance Jio's networks. We expect to hear more about the LYF smartphones over the coming days.

