Reliance Jio announces new cricket plans - celebrates IPL

Jio, the telecom, digital and retail subsidiary of Reliance Industries has announced two new mobile plans for cricket fans in India. The plans, comprising two packs, kicks off immediately and coincides with the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket season that kickstarts on September 19 in the UAE.

The two new plans cost Rs.499 and Rs.777 per pack and comes on top of Jio's recent Rs.401 pack and the Rs.2599 long-term plan. All four packs include a free one-year subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar VIP plans. Incidentally, Disney Plus Hotstar is the official broadcaster of the IPL, which was postponed from end-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jio Cricket Plans

(Image credit: Pankaj Nangia/India Today Group/Getty Images)

The Rs 499 add-on pack is valid for 56 days and offers 84GB data which is 1.5GB data per day. You get unlimited voice calls and SMS benefits. Along with that, you also get complimentary access to multiple Jio apps. On top of that, Jio is also offering a one year Disney Plus Hotstar subscription which worth Rs 399 for free.

The Rs 777 Jio pack is valid for 84 days and offers total 131GB data which is again 1.5GB per day. You also get additional 5GB data per day available but it is capped at 64 Kbps. The first 1.5GB data will be high-speed 4G. For calls, you can make unlimited calls from Jio to Jio and Jio to Non-Jio calls are capped at 3000 minutes(50 hours). Additionally, you also get access to Jio apps and also one year Disney Plus Hotstar subscription.

For those who want more data per day for a short term, Jio is offering a plan worth Rs 401. You get 90GB high-speed 4G, which is 3GB per day and in addition, you also get 6GB data which is capped at 64 Kbps. Apart from this, you get all the other perks like unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, Jio app access and one-year subscription for Disney Plus Hotstar. The Rs 401 plan is valid for 28 days.

And, lastly, for those who are looking for a long term plan, there is a Rs 2,599 plan which is valid for a year. You get 2GB high-speed 4G data per day and an additional 10GB data. In addition, you get the same benefits as the above-mentioned plans.

The IPL 2020 is scheduled from September 19 to November 10 and this time, the tournament is happening in UAE. With India cricket fans waiting for IPL to kickstart, these new Jio plans will be the icing on the cake for fans. Incidentally, Reliance owns the Mumbai Indians, which also happens to be the most successful among the eight teams that participates in the IPL.