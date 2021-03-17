Redmi Note 10 Pro goes on sale today: price in India, availability, offers

The Redmi Note 10 series is currently amongst the most talked about budget smartphones in India. In case you’re looking to grab one, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is going on sale in India today.

Launched on March 4, the series consists of three devices. The Redmi Note 10 Pro sits in the middle, and arguably offers the best bang for the buck. It also offers some segment-first features which the competition is yet to catch up to.

Looking to buy the Redmi Note 10 Pro in India? The phone goes on sale today (March 17) at 12 noon on Amazon. It starts at Rs 15,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and goes up to Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Colour options include Dark Night, Vintage Bronze and Glacial Blue. ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders will be eligible for a Rs 1,000 discount.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specs and features

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is currently the cheapest smartphone in India to offer a 120Hz AMOLED display, with a 6.67-inch HDR10+ screen with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

On the inside, it is powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The battery is rated at a spacious 5.020mAh, and supports 33W fast charging with the included adapter and cable.

As for cameras, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has four on the back, with a 64MP (Samsung ISOCELL GW3) primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP telephoto macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera.

Other features include IP52 water-resistance, dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio certification, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner with support for gestures and more.