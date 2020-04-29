Realme’s upcoming smartwatch has interesting features

Realme is one of the fastest-growing brands in India when it comes to smartphones. The company is having a great run since its inception in India in 2018. Continuing its foray as a tech-lifestyle brand, the company is gearing up to launch a smartwatch.

A fresh report from XDA developers gives us a glimpse of how the upcoming Realme smartwatch could look like. Deletescape, a member of the XDA community, who is also known for his work on the Lawnchair launcher shared the information about the Realme Watch.

The Realme watch will be the company’s third wearable product after the Realme Buds Air and the Fitness band. The Realme watch is expected with a square display with rounded corners and features a fair amount of bezel. The Realme logo is located at the bottom of the watch, just below the 1.4-inch TFT LCD touchscreen colour display with 320 x 320 resolution.

(Image credit: XDA developers)

Furthermore, the watch is said to come with a 160mAh battery, which could last up to a week with 24x7 heart rate monitor turned on. And the watch will most likely come with a proprietary magnetic charger as we can spot the pins at the rear of the watch. The report also confirms the IP68 certification and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Realme watch might come with its own OS and not Google’s Wear OS to save up on the cost front. It might also exclude GPS. Sensors onboard include an acceleration sensor, a heart rate sensor, and a blood oxygen sensor.

Coming to the software end, the reports suggest the watch might be able to hold data for up to a week without connecting to any device or companion app. It is expected to come with five pre-loaded watch faces. However, there is still no clarity over 3rd party apps and watch face support.

The Realme smartwatch will come with basic features like display date and time, step counter, HR monitor which will be accessible through the watch UI itself. Other features will include various kinds of exercise tracking, sedentary reminders, water reminders, and meditation guide. The UI is likely to include weather and sleep data.

(Image credit: XDA developers)

Realme watch comes with the ability to control media on your phone and you can use the watch as a shutter button to click pictures on the phone. Another, addition to the watch is its expected Hindi language support, in addition to English to target the majority of the Indian market.

Finally, renders also show that the Realme smartwatch is likely to come in different colour options including black, white, yellow, and blue. On to the right of the display, there is a button which can be used to lock/unlock the device and navigate around the UI. Also, the band doesn’t look like interchangeable from the above images, so we will have to wait for more information on that.

There is no news on when the Realme watch will be launched or the price in India at the moment. We can expect the company to launch the smartwatch along with Realme TV in the coming months.