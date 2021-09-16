Realme C25Y launched in India with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery

A new smartphone has been launched in India by Realme as part of its C-Series of mobile phones. This new device is the Realme C25Y which was officially teased earlier this week.

The Realme C25Y comes with a 50MP AI triple camera system, 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge, a Unisoc T610 Processor, 8MP selfie camera, 6.5-inches large display, and instant fingerprint sensor.

Realme C25Y India price and features

Realme C25Y has been launched in two variants in India priced at Rs 10,999 for 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. It is available in two colours Glacier Blue, and Metal Grey.

Pre-booking starts from September 20, 12 noon. And the sales start from September 27, 12 noon and will be available for purchse at Realme's own website, Flipkart, and retail channels.

Realme C25Y: Specs and features

The Realme C25Y comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1,600 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 420 nits of peak brightness. On the inside it has a octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Besides this it has options for either 64GB or 128GB internal storage along with option to expand it via MicroSD.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs on Android 11 with Realme R Edition skin on top. In terms of cameras it comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an f1.8 lens, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, Realme C25Y has an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of battery, the smartphone has a 5,000mAh unit with support for 18W fast charging. According to the company the battery is rated to deliver up to 48 days of standby time.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. For security it has a fingerprint sensor on the back. The Realme C25Y has dimensions of 164.5x76.0x9.1mm and weighs 200 grams.