Realme C25Y to launch in India on September 16

Realme has officially announced its next smartphone launch that is going to take place in India. According to the communication from the company, it is set to launch the Realme C25Y on September 16.

Besides this new leaks have also confirmed that the company may be getting ready to launch the Realme Band 2 as well in India. According to the tweet from Mukul Sharma, the Realme Band 2 will be launched on Realme's own website as well as Flipkart. The Realme C25Y will also be made available on the same channels in India the following day.

The Realme C25Y joins the other smartphones in the entry-level smartphone C Series from Realme, and it has not provided any information about the smartphone yet.

While this the first we are hearing of the Realme C25Y smartphone previous leaks had confirmed that the Realme Band 2 is making its way to India. The Realme Band 2 listing was spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, and has a model number RMW2010. This certification does not tell us much apart from this though.

But a Realme device with the same model number made an appearance on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. According to the previous leaks, the smart wearable device features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Besides this, there were leaked renders of the Realme Band 2 which shows a design similar to that of the predecessor. The band seems to sport the tagline, "Dare to leap" and it has a square design with rounded side panels. The render does not seem to have any buttons on any of the panels of the wearable though. It seems to have a thicker body compared to the previous generation.

It is expected to feature a bigger 1.4-inch display which would be bigger than the Realme Band’s 0.96-inch screen. Those expecting an upgrade to OLED might be in for a disappointment since it will probably feature an LCD screen. Leaks also claim that the wearable will have dimensions of 45.9 x 26.6 x 12.1mm.