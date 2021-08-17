Realme Band 2 has been spotted on BIS, launch imminent

Realme has long moved past the tag of being a smartphone manufacturer to become a tech company. The company has launched a slew of mobile devices, accessories, wearables as well as IoT devices in the past few years.

Realme launched the Realme Band fitness tracker last year in March which was followed by the launch of an enhanced version of the same in the month of May. And now the company is set to introduce a successor to the fitness band in the form of Realme Band 2.

Realme Band 2: What we know so far

The Realme Band 2 listing has been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website by Mukul Sharma, and has a model number RMW2010. This certification does not tell us much apart from this though.

But a Realme device with the same model number made an appearance on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. According to that listing, the smart wearable device features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

And now, your very first look at the #RealmeBand2! (gorgeous 5K renders + display size + dimensions)On behalf of @digitindia -> https://t.co/HmPf1cmNVc pic.twitter.com/ANEvxu40UbJuly 17, 2021 See more

Besides this, there were leaked renders of the Realme Band 2 which shows a design similar to that of the predecessor. The band seems to sport the tagline, "Dare to leap" and it has a square design with rounded side panels. The render does not seem to have any buttons on any of the panels of the wearable though. It seems to have a thicker body compared to the previous generation.

It is expected to feature a bigger 1.4-inch display which would be bigger than the Realme Band’s 0.96-inch screen. Those expecting an upgrade to OLED might be in for a disappointment since it will probably feature an LCD screen. Leaks also claim that the wearable will have dimensions of 45.9 x 26.6 x 12.1mm.

There are some chances that Realme might introduce the Realme Band 2 at the August 18 launch of the Realme Book and Book Slim, the Realme GT Master series smartphones, and new TechLife products. Although the company has not provided any hints of the launch of this device, there is still a few days and they might drop some last-minute teasers of the same. But then again there are chances that it might just launch in September with the next batch of devices. Realme recently added a new device to the smartwatch lineup with the Dizo Watch which could be another reason to delay the launch of the Realme Band.