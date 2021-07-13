Realme Book design, tentative price and launch date revealed in a leak

Over the last year or so, the Chinese smartphone maker Realme has diversified into the smart home, lifestyle and wearables, hearables and more. The company though isn’t stopping here. Last month the company teased a couple of new products that it may be launching soon.

We saw teasers of the Realme Pad and Realme Book – both the products will be a first for Realme and will help the company take on its arch-rival Xiaomi. After the initial buzz, we didn’t get to hear more about both the products, even though these are set for a global launch soon.

Now a renowned leaker OneLeaker in collaboration with GizNext has shared high resolution renders of the first laptop under the BBK brand. Apart from these renders we’ve also got our hands on the basic specifications of the upcoming laptop.

Realme Book key specs and renders

Once launched, the upcoming Realme Book will take on the likes of the Mi Notebook series from Xiaomi and the company has subtly taken on Apple’s Macbook with the name for its laptop lineup. That said, the report hints that the laptop may come with a 14-inch LED panel with FHD resolution. The display is expected to come with an anti-glare coating and a modern 3:2 aspect ratio.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: OnLeaks - Giznext) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: OnLeaks-Giznext) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: OnLeaks-Giznext) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: OnLeaks-Giznext)

The images show a circular power button on the top right and it may even house a fingerprint sensor for biometric security. The images suggest that the Realme Book may not have a host of connectivity ports. The laptops may come with 1 USB-A port and a headphone combo on the right side while a couple of USB C ports can be seen on the left side.

Powering the laptops could be the latest Intel’s 11 generation Core chipsets and the laptop may launch with both Core i3 and i5 chipset with multiple variants based on memory and onboard storage.

The laptop is expected to be light in weight making it extremely portable, however, there is no confirmation of the build materials. In terms of the operating system, the laptop could run on Windows 10 out of the box with an option to update to Windows 11 once available.

The Realme Book is expected to launch later next month and is expected to be priced competitively around Rs. 40,000 to undercut the competition.