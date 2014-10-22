Moto 360 update will give your smartwatch a better battery life

Motorola has released its first update for the Moto 360 smartwatch, bringing with it several new features including smart battery saving.

When the battery level dips below 15%, the new feature will turn off the screen and ambient light mode automatically to coax more life out of the device.

Other aspects of the upgrade include tweaks to the user interface that mean you can view the watch face without dismissing a notification by tapping the screen. The notification appears again when another one comes through.

Elsewhere Motorola has added mood lighting during charging and "a couple of under-the-hood enhancements that will pave the way for connecting Bluetooth headsets to the watch".

The company says it will roll out the update in phases and users will be prompted by an install screen on their Moto 360 when it becomes available.

Wear it well

The Moto 360 isn't the only wearable enjoying an update. Google's Android Wear 4.4W.2 build has started rolling out to the LG G Watch this week.

Arriving with the build number KNX01Q, the update brings GPS and Bluetooth music support. Although, since there's no GPS chip inside the G Watch, that first feature won't be available.

So, music playback it is - and a new Play Music option will appear in the G Watch's menu and will let you pair with Bluetooth audio devices. Although how transferring music is managed is still unclear.

Via AndroidPolice