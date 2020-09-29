Poco X3 to go on sale today: price, specs, and availability

Poco's OnePlus Nord rival, the Poco X3 was unveiled in India recently. The Poco X3 will go on sale for the first time in India today.

The Poco X3 is the first phone to feature the new Snapdragon 732G chipset. The Poco X3 is built upon an impressive Poco X3 with some of the specs that are unheard in this segment. The device will go on sale via Flipkart at 12 noon.

The Poco X3 comes in three configurations. The 6GB + 64GB variant which is priced at Rs 16,999, the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 18,499 and the top of the line 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999. Colour options include Cobalt Blue and Shadow Gray.

Check out Poco X3 on Flipkart 6GB + 64GB: Rs 16,999 6GB + 128GB: Rs 18,499 8GB + 128GB: Rs 19,999 5% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMIView Deal

(Image credit: Aakash Jahveri)

Poco X3 specs

The key highlight of the device is the Snapdragon 732G inside. This is India's first device to feature the same. It is an octa-core chipset built on the 8nm process with the two gold cores clocked at 2.3GHz. The Adreno 618 GPU takes care of the graphics with a 15% higher frequency. That is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 UFS 2.1 storage, which can be expanded to 512GB. To keep the gaming performance in check, a new LiquidCool Technology Plus layer has been added to control the thermals.

On the display front, we get a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution. It is also capable of HDR10 playback and HD video playback, thanks to Widevine L1 support. As with its predecessor, it has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch response rate of 240Hz, making it one of the only ones in the segment to do so. DynamicSwitch smartly adjusts the refresh rate to be more efficient. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

To keep the gaming sessions going, the Poco X3 packs in a large 6,000mAh battery. The global variant had a comparatively smaller 5,120mAh pack. 33W fast charging is also supported, with a Type-C charger included in the box. It runs on Poco Launcher 2.0 based on MIUI 12 with no ads.

As for the optics, the Poco X3 has a new quad-camera array. There’s a primary 64MP f/1.89 camera (Sony IMX682), followed by a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a depth sensor. On the front is a 20MP selfie shooter, which resides in a punch-hole notch. New shooting modes include night-time filters, AI Sky Scaping 3.0, portrait modes, etc.

Other hardware features include dual stereo speakers with the primary loudspeaker on the bottom and the earpiece doubling as the second one. For wireless audio transmission, there’s also aptX HD support. The 3.5mm headphone jack and the IR blaster is also present. For biometric authentication, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The entire device is also IP53 water-resistant. An anti-bacterial silicone case and a screen protector will also be included.