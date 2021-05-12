Poco delays smartphone launches due to surging Covid numbers in India; extends smartphone warranties

Following companies like Realme and Asus, Poco has announced that it is postponing all the upcoming phone launches in India, in light of the severe covid situation in the country.

In a tweet, Anuj Sharma, Country Director of Poco India announced, "With an intent to minimize disruption in our community’s lives, we @IndiaPOCO have consciously decided to not launch anything in May and wait for the current scenario to improve. We understand that these are extremely challenging times for all of us"

The company also announced that it is extending the warranty of Poco phones by 2 months. The tweet from the official handle mentions, "We know that the past few months have been extremely difficult on everyone. To make things easier, we're extending the warranty of Poco phones by two months. All, for your safety." Though the condition here is that this is applicable for everyone whose warranty expires in the month of May/ June.

Poco was set to launch the Poco F3 GT smartphone in India which is now going to launch in June. The smartphone specs were leaked which confirmed that it is the same as the Redmi K40 Gaming which launched in China.

The smartphone is expected to feature 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. The Poco F3 GT will be one of the first smartphones to be powered by MediaTek’s current flagship chipset the Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Being a gaming smartphone it comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification, 10-bit colour, etc. For audio, there are two stereo speakers with Sound by JBL, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification. The Poco F3 GT’s gaming-centric features include retractable shoulder buttons of gaming, an 11,540 sqmm vapour chamber for thermal management, a 4D vibration motor for haptics, custom antenna placement, and more.

The Poco F3 GT has a triple-camera array consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP macro shooter. On the front, it is set to feature a 16MP selfie camera. The phone will apparently come with a 5,056mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging, which is claimed to take about 42 minutes for a full charge.

Along with that, the Poco M3 Pro 5G India launch will also be delayed.