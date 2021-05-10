Poco F3 GT spotted on e-commerce website ahead of launch

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K40 Gaming smartphone recently in China and we recently saw what was a global version of the smartphone. The smartphone was expected to launch in India under the Poco branding as the Poco F3 GT.

And now according to a tweet by Mukul Sharma, the Poco F3 GT has made its appearance on an e-commerce website. According to the listing, the smartphone seems to be the same as the Redmi K40 Gaming which confirms the previous supposition.

The rear panel of the smartphone in the image above shows the Redmi branding which also contributes to the rebranding rumors. The title of the smartphone mentions that it is the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT 5G with the model number "M2104K10I". It is Gray in colour with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM and is GSM Unlocked.

The description below mentions the specs of the smartphone which pretty much confirms that it is the Redmi K40 Gaming smartphone. The Poco F3 GT will be one of the first smartphones to be powered by MediaTek’s current flagship chipset the Dimensity 1200 chipset. Built on the 6nm process, it has eight cores with one Ultra Arm Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 Super cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz.

Being a gaming smartphone it comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification, 10-bit colour, etc. For audio, there are two stereo speakers with Sound by JBL, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification. The Poco F3 GT’s gaming-centric features include retractable shoulder buttons of gaming, an 11,540 sqmm vapour chamber for thermal management, a 4D vibration motor for haptics, custom antenna placement, and more.

The Poco F3 GT has a triple-camera array consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP macro shooter. On the front it is set to feature a 16MP selfie camera. The phone will apparently come with a 5,056mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging, which is claimed to take about 42 minutes for a full charge.