Redmi K40 Gaming phone could launch as Poco F3 GT in India

The new Redmi K40 Gaming phone is a new affordable gaming-centric device from Xiaomi in China. A new development suggests that it could make its way to global markets, and even India, in the form of the Poco F3 GT.

The Redmi K40 Gaming phone has the model number “M2104K10C”, where the C stands for China — the market it is available in. While digging in the MIUI 12 code, leakster Kacper Skrzypek found references of a device with model number “M2104K10I”. The similar internal names suggest that it is the same smartphone, with potentially minor changes for the Indian market. When cross-checked, it had the market name of “Poco F3 GT”, which is a device we haven’t heard of yet.

Earlier this year, Poco India’s Director Anuj Sharma confirmed that a new premium flagship was in development, but carefully never mentioned its name. Soon after, the Poco F3 was launched but it was exclusive to a few European countries. Originally a rebranded Redmi K40, the same device is now available in India as the Xiaomi Mi 11X.

The Poco X3 Pro continues to be the brand’s most expensive offering in India, but with a Snapdragon 860 at Rs 18,999, it was far from the flagship we had been waiting for. The Poco F3 GT could change that with its competitive specifications without the accompanying premium that the new Qualcomm chipsets demand.

While the existence of the Poco F3 GT is yet to be officially confirmed, it should be quite similar to the Redmi K40 Gaming phone. For context, it is priced at CNY 1,999 (~Rs 23,000) in China for the 6GB + 128GB variant, CNY 2,199 (~Rs 25,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 2,399 (~Rs 28,000) for 8GB + 256GB and CNY 2,699 (~Rs 31,000) for 12GB + 256GB. The Indian pricing should similarly be under Rs 30,000.

Specifications include the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset with 5G, a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, dual stereo speakers, retractable shoulder triggers for gaming, 4D vibration motor, a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, and more.

