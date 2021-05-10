Asus Zenfone 8 India launch confirmed, but not on May 12

Asus is set to announce the Zenfone 8 soon, but it seems like India will not be participating in this. The dire Covid crisis in the country has led the company to decide to push the launch of the smartphone until better times.

Announcing the same on Twitter, Dinesh Sharma, who is the Business Head of the commercial PC and Smartphone divisions at Asus India wrote, "While the world is excited for the launch of our new smartphone, we at ASUS India have consciously decided to defer the launch till the current scenario improves. Our thoughts n prayers are with those affected with Covid #stayhomestaysafe, n emerge stronger! #IndiaFightsCOVID19"

This move has produced positive response and means that the Asus Zenfone 8 will not be launched in India on May 12. But this also goes to confirm that the company does have plans to launch the smartphone in India.

Asus Zenfone 8: Leaked specs

According to a leaked Geekbench listing for an Asus Zenfone 8 Mini the smartphone is set to come with a 5.92-inch screen and Snapdragon 888 chipset. Another recent leak indicated that the Mini could have IP68 water and dust protection, a built-in fingerprint scanner, a 4,000mAh battery, and a blue-and-black gradient pattern on the back of the phone.

But according to the newest leak from Ishan Agarwal the Zenfone 8 itself would be 5.92 inches; given how unlikely it would be for two Zenfone models to be the same size, there may be no Zenfone 8 'Mini' per see. Instead, all of those specs could apply to the main Zenfone 8.

Other leaked Zenfone 8 specs indicate it will have a 120Hz display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 64MP main camera, 30W fast charging and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Although Asus did release an official render of the Zenfone 8 according to which it comes with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. While the Zenfone 8 is tipped to not feature a flip-style camera like the Zenfone 7, reports suggest that a Zenfone 8 Flip could be in the works.

This phone would offer slightly upgraded specs, including a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 256GB of storage and 5,000mAh battery capacity. It could also be the spiritual successor to the 7 Pro, as we haven't received any information that Asus will release a Zenfone 8 Pro model.