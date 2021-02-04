Poco celebrates first anniversary in India with discounts on phones

Poco is celebrating its first anniversary in India as an Independent brand. To extend the celebration, the company is offering big discounts and offers on all the Poco smartphones on Flipkart.

Poco became an Independent brand in India back in Feburay 2020 with the launch of Poco X2. Since then the company has launched Poco M2 budget series, Poco C3 affordable phone, and Poco X3 is the premium phone. Recently, the company also unveiled the Poco M3 in India.

To celebrate its anniversary, Poco has reduced the price of its phones and is also offering a card offer on a few smartphones. The offers are valid till February 7, 2021. The sale brings back the discount on Poco X3. There is also up to Rs 2,000 price cut on Poco C3, Poco M2, and Poco M2 Pro smartphones.

Poco X3 offers

The most premium Poco device in India available right now, the Poco X3 has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 and on top of that, you can also avail Rs 500 off with any debit or credit card transaction. The Poco X3 now starts at Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the 6+128G and 8+128GB costs Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively.

Poco X3 Check out Poco X3 on Flipkart 6+64GB: Rs 14,999 | 6+128GB: Rs 15,499 | 8+128GB: Rs 17,499 Includes Rs 500 card offerView Deal

The Poco X3 is one of the best budget phones of the season. It is powered Snapdragon 732G processor. You also get a new LiquidCool technology to keep thermals under check. On the display front, we get a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco X3 packs in a large 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On to the optics, the Poco X3 features a new quad-camera array. There’s a primary 64MP f/1.89 camera (Sony IMX682), followed by a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a depth sensor. On the front is a 20MP selfie shooter, which resides in a punch-hole notch.

Check out our Poco X3 review

Poco M2 Pro offers

The Poco M2 Pro has received Rs 1,000 price cut for all three variants and now starts at Rs 11,999 for the base 4+64GB variant and goes up to Rs 14,999 for the 6+128GB variant.

The Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor and Adreno 618 GPU. On to the optics, the M2 Pro offers a quad-camera array with ba 48MP primary snapper with f/1.79, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over at the front, you get a 16MP shooter. It is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging over USB Type-C port.

Check out our Poco M2 Pro review

Poco M2 offers

The Poco M2 has nor received any price cut but, you can avail Rs 500 discount with any debit or credit card transaction. The Poco M2 now starts at Rs 9,499 with card offers which also makes it the most affordable 6GB RAM phone in India.

Poco M2 Pro Check out Poco M2 on Flipkart 6+64GB: Rs 9,499 | 6+128GB: Rs 10,499 Includes Rs 500 card offerView Deal

The Poco M2 sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen. The fingerprint scanner is located under the cameras on the back. The Poco M2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset with. On the back is a quad-camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits. Selfies are handled by an 8MP front camera. It packs in a big 5,000mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast charging.

Poco C3 offers

The Poco C3 4+64GB variant has received Rs 500 off and is now available for Rs 7,999. The 3+32GB variant is available for Rs 7,499.

The Poco C3 comes with MediaTek Helio G35 chipset in the heart. It has a 6.53-inch HD+ dot notch display. Poco C3 offers a triple camera stack at the rear and there is a single camera to the front. You are looking at a 13MP primary camera at the rear with f/2.2 aperture with a 75.2-degree field-of-view followed by a 2MP macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by a 5MP shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit.

