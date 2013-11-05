Nikon reveals retro inspired Df DSLR

The Nikon Df will be available in silver and black

Nikon has introduced the Df, a DSLR with a classic, retro design and top of the line digital sensor, which has been taken from the D4, Nikon's flagship professional DSLR.

The Df, which is very much styled after Nikon's heritage DSLRs is the lightest Nikon camera to feature a full-frame sensor. That sensor is a 16.2 million pixel 35mm device, which has already proven its worth in the D4.

To use a technical term, it looks a 'bit retro'

Other features taken directly from the D4 include a sensitivity range of ISO 100-12,800, which is expandable down to ISO 50 and up to ISO 204,800, and an Expeed 3 image processor.

Mechanical dials which control key settings including sensitivity, shutter speed and exposure compensation help to give the camera its retro look, while also making it quick to make changes.

The body of the camera is made from a lightweight magnesium alloy which means the camera is only 710g (without battery) which is also dust and moisture resistant to the same class as the D800.

Long life

Durability of the shutter unit has been tested to 150,000 cycles, while the camera boasts a maximum shutter speed of 1/4000 second. An energy-saving design means that the camera should manage around 1,400 shots per charge.

Nikon has made the Df compatible with vintage non-AI (Nikon's automatic indexing system introduced in 1977) lenses, as well as current Nikkor models, which should give any owners of classic stock a bit of a buzz.

The lens mount is a Nikon F, as you'd expect

Although some had predicted that Nikon would follow Sony down the route of a mirrorless full-frame model, the Df features a traditional mirror design which means it has an optical pentaprism viewfinder which offers 100% coverage. This is joined by a 3.2 inch 921k dot fixed reinforced LCD screen.

Nikon will be marketing the camera with a special edition of the 50mm f/1.8G lens, with the company saying it has no plans to make the camera available to buy body only.

The camera will be sold with a 50mm f/1/.8 lens

The Nikon Df price will be £2,749.99 (with the 50mm lens) and it will be available in black or silver with black highlights. Sales are expected to start from 28 November.