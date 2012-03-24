Hot new DSLRs arrive at TechRadar

The Nikon D800 has arrived in the office this week for testing

This week we've had to calm some pretty intense fights in the office as some seriously impressive cameras have started to arrive. We've been putting the Canon 5D Mark III, the Nikon D800 and the Nikon D4 through some early testing, while the Fuji X Pro1 has been fully reviewed - it scored an impressive 4.5 stars.

Here you'll find all the latest happenings in the world of photography, each with links to the full story.

Nikon news

We haven't seen the level of buzz the Nikon D800 has created in a long time, and that seems to be reflected in pre-order sales. It was finally released this week, but getting hold of it may prove tricky - as our ring around to major retailers found.

We've also been putting it to the test in our Hands on: Nikon D800 review, stay tuned as that gets updated. Our Hands on: Nikon D4 review is also progressing, with lab data and sample images now added.

However, it was less than good news for Nikon fans this weekend as news of a steep price rise has spread throughout the internet. The D4 has risen in price by £500, while the D800 has had £200 added to it. We'll try to find out more details next week.

Canon news

Another big camera has been hitting the stores this week in the shape of the Canon EOS 5D Mark III. The long awaited successor to the Mark II, we've been out testing the camera and have updated our review with some sample images, including images showing how impressive the high ISO capabilities of the camera are.

Fed up of waiting for Canon to go mirrorless? A designer has mocked up his dream Canon CSC, it includes a full-frame 18.1 million pixel sensor and an EVF that slots into the hotshoe.

Fuji news

Fresh from reviewing the Fujifilm XPro 1 - which scored an impressive 4.5 stars - we've been speaking to Fuji about its plans for the future, and how things have been going so far.

It says that the X Pro1 is just the first in what it hopes will be a long line of mirrorless cameras, while it is also possibly considering the idea of using a full-frame sensor.

Photoshop news

Another big release comes this week in the form of Photoshop CS6, the latest version of the ubiquitous editing package.

Available to try (for free!) while it is under public beta, we've discover 10 things you need to know about Photoshop CS6.

Sony news

Finally this week, we've been continuing our chat with Sony who told us that despite the global downturn in compact sales, its cameras are still "strong".

It's also not worried about the impact of the Thailand flooding, which delayed the release of the NEX-7 by several months.

That's it for this week - we're off to enjoy the magnificent sunshine, which by sheer good luck has come at the exact same time as we're reviewing all these shiny new cameras.

See you next week, and don't forget to join us over on Twitter and Facebook for news and reviews as they happen.