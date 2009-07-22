Four new digital compacts from Olympus

Olympus has added three new 12MP models to its FE range of colourful and easy to use compact digital cameras, along with a 12MP metal-bodied addition to its stylish mju stable.

All of the latest FE models come in a veritable rainbow of colours starting with the FE-26 (£99) which benefits from a 3x zoom (36-108mm) and a 2.7-inch rear LCD screen. It's offered in a choice of flamingo pink, cornflower blue and cosmic black.

Moving up a notch, the FE-4000 (£139) comes with some extra functions such as AF tracking, Image Stabilisation and Advanced Face Detection that can cope with up to 16 faces at once.

The FE-4000 sports a 4x zoom (26-105mm) zoom. It's available in a choice of pure white, dark grey, metal magenta, arctic blue and tangerine orange.

Top of the pile is the FE-5020 (£169), which gets a super-wide 4x zoom (24-120mm), plus all of the features of the FE-4000. It comes in a choice of pure white, dark grey, metal magenta, arctic blue and tangerine orange.

Both the FE-4000 and FE-5020 come with Olympus' 'Magic Filter' feature that allows users to add effects to their images. The four effects on offer are called Pop Art, Pin Hole, Fish Eye and Sketch.

Elsewhere, Olympus has also added a new 12MP mju-7010 to the range. The slimline model is encased in an all-metal body for extra style points while the 7x zoom offers a focal range of 28-196mm in traditional 35mm terms. It also benefits from all the same snazzy functions and creative effects of the FE-4000 and FE-5020.

All four cameras will be available from August.