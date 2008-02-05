Easyshare Z1012 IS: perfect for sports fans

The Kodak Easyshare Z1012IS goes on sale in May

Apart from beefing up image sensors for cameraphones, Kodak also announced a new bridge digital camera model today.

The Kodak Easyshare Z1012 IS features a 10-megapixel sensor, 12x optical zoom, optical image stabilisation, smart capture technology (which automatically adjusts the settings depending on the lighting conditions and subject), ISO 3200, and face detection technology. There’s also a multimedia slideshow that lets you create your own picture show complete with music and effects on the camera.

Kodak said the bridge camera’s 0.23s click-to-capture speed and auto-focus accuracy makes it especially good for sports and action shots. So if you’re heading of to watch some Euro 2008 action this summer, or if you’re off to China in time for the Olympic Games in Beijing you know which camera Kodak would like you to go for…

The Kodak Easyshare Z1012 IS will go on sale in May for £200.