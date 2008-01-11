World's smallest video camera weighs just 18g

After a hectic CES 2008, we've probably all had enough of the 'world's biggest' this, that or the other, so how about a good old-fashioned novelty gadget to redress the balance?

The latest video camera from Japanese firm Digital Cowboy, the DVR-SP, fits the bill perfectly, as it's the smallest commercially available camera at just 18g and is about the size of a plastic cigarette lighter. Its external measurements are a skinny 73 x 20 x 11mm and there's even room for a microSD card slot.



Sneaky snapper

However, the ¥14,800 (£70) one of these costs might not be money terribly well spent, as the video resolution is just 176 x 144 pixels (MPEG-4 3GP format) and 15 frames per second is its top frame rate. Power comes courtesy of a lithium-ion battery that charges up via the same USB port used for offloading flicks to a PC.

Digital Cowboy suggests various ways to occupy the 37.5 hours that fit onto a 2GB memory card, including hiding the camera inside a fag packet, propping it up on a radio-controlled toy for some sneaky shots or hiding it in plain sight like a pen clipped onto a breast pocket.